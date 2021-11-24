November 24, 2021

SOCIALIST SUNK: Centrist Dems sink Biden’s nominee for top bank regulator.

Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won’t support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position. * * * * * * * * Omarova tried to salvage her candidacy during a hearing last week, where Republicans savaged her for her previous academic writings about how community banks should be regulated.

● Her nomination, reflected in an ugly hearing in which Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) questioned whether he should call the native of the former Soviet Union “professor” or “comrade,” became a proxy battle.

Headlines like this didn’t help Omarova’s case: Biden Comptroller pick Saule Omarova refuses to turn over Moscow State University thesis on Marxism.

Not to mention:

● “Omarova has endorsed radical proposals for government control and regulation of the banking sector. In a paper entitled The People’s Ledger, she argues for a ‘systematic democratization of finance’ where citizens have government bank accounts with the Federal Reserve that ‘fully replace—rather than compete with— private bank deposits.’ Omarova openly admits that her ‘proposed reform will effectively ‘end banking’ as we know it.’”

● Biden Banking Nominee Scrubs Karl Marx Paper From Résumé: Saule Omarova attended Moscow State University on a Lenin scholarship.

● Study: Nets Silent on Radical Biden Nominee: Praised Soviet Union, Wants to Destroy Oil, Gas.

This may be the most radical Biden nominee you’ve never heard of. On Thursday, Saule Omarova is set to face Senate hearings to head Comptroller of the Currency, a branch of the Treasury Department. Who is this woman? She appears enchanted with Soviet Russia, and “wants” to bankrupt industries. And ABC, CBS and NBC haven’t said a word about her. The Cornell University law professor back in February appeared at a “social wealth seminar” and said this: “What I’m thinking about primarily is primarily the coal industry and the oil and gas industry. A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order. At least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?” But that’s only the start. Back in 2019, she praised the old USSR, a regime that murdered tens of millions of people, because they didn’t have a “gender pay gap.”

● Biden Nom Saule Omarova Stole Hundreds of Dollars of Merchandise from a T.J. Maxx.