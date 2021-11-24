November 24, 2021

DAVID BROOKS, MASTER OF READING THE ROOM:

David Brooks, do you remember him?

Once again he’s back pontificating about his incredible insight into a movement he knows nothing about. A cousin of mine sent me the following link: With the following comment, “Eye Opening”. David Brooks is frightened: “The Terrifying Future of the American Right — What I saw at the National Conservatism Conference”.

Mr. Brooks attended the conference and in his own words:

When I came down to Florida for the National Conservatism Conference, I was a little concerned I’d get heckled in the hallways, or be subjected to the verbal abuse I occasionally get from Trump supporters. Judging by their rhetoric, after all, these are the fire-breathers, the hard-liners, the intellectual sharp edge of the American right.But everyone was charming! I hung around the bar watching football each night, saw old conservative friends, and met lots of new ones, and I enjoyed them all.

What were you expecting, child rapists hitting you with a skateboard, a “smurf” with blue hair and 49 piercings, confused by how many genders there are? Granted before Twitter ousted me I would Tweet you with smarmy remarks. However, if I ever had the chance to meet you in person, I would address you properly and leave it at that.

Mr. Brooks was never a Conservative, nor will he ever be. For such an enlightened man he certainly lacks any inquisitiveness or any true observational skills, for example:

The NatCons are wrong to think there is a unified thing called “the left” that hates America. This is just the apocalyptic menace many of them had to invent in order to justify their decision to vote for Donald Trump.

I guess I must be having hallucinations when Antifa and BLM are burning the cities of Portland, Kenosha and Seattle for example. I must be nuts to think that the majority of bannings, timeouts and the like on Social Media Platforms are for those right of center. Often we hear from the Keepers of The Gate, “It was a mistake”. The Left are never caught up in the Mistake excuse.