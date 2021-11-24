November 24, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: Real Americans Not Being Fooled Anymore.

And for how much longer are real Americans going to stand by as COVID-masked gangs empty out everything from the corner drug store to Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom? The Democrats’ goal of decriminalizing underclass violent crime is now reaching its apogee, and even the least political among us have begun to notice.

Well, the Democrats have been begging for a major reduction in force at least since 1860. The question is, who should lead the Republicans?

Former president Trump has all but declared he’s running again—but three years is an infinity in politics, and Trump can only play coy for so long. As memory of him fades, and the nation’s hunger for leadership increases, all eyes will be on DeSantis and his re-election campaign next year. A decisive win will cement the current shadow president of the U.S. front-runner status as Americans look to the future.

All the GOP has to do is nominate someone of relative youth and vigor, who’s not afraid of entrenched Washington, who treats the media with the contempt they so richly deserve, and who’s proven himself in an executive capacity.

Someone, in other words, exactly like DeSantis, who can also tap a plausible vice-presidential candidate with D.C. experience. Someone with military experience as well, and someone who’s already publicly eviscerated Harris on the national stage. A mixed-race woman who checks all the intersectional boxes. Someone exactly like Tulsi Gabbard.

And before you say that it can never happen, because Gabbard’s a Democrat—so was Donald Trump.