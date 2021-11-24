November 24, 2021

HYPOCRISY: Kamala Harris Slammed Trump for Refilling Oil Reserves that Joe Biden Just Drained.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s hypocrisy was on display Tuesday as President Joe Biden raided oil reserves despite her having slammed then-President Donald Trump in 2020 for refilling them.

“Absolutely unacceptable that Trump is prioritizing bailing out Big Oil companies while dragging his feet to support millions of unemployed people, workers, small businesses, and state and local governments,” Harris tweeted in 2020 during the pandemic.

Trump refilled the oil reserves during the pandemic when prices were three times less than Tuesday’s prices of $3.403, according to the AAA. The low prices were threatening American producers’ ability to compete with the deep pockets of OPEC, which have no interest in competing with American oil producers.