November 23, 2021

YES, DEFINITIONS DO MATTER: Perhaps especially in the realms of politics and religion, definitions of key terms can make all the difference. To cite just one example, AOC and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) both talk a lot about “freedom,” but they may have absolutely nothing in common in terms of what they each mean by that word. Shane Morris of the Colson Center elaborates on the issue in the latest “What Would You Say” video. And if you prefer to read the transcript, the link is at the end of the post.