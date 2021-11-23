«
»

November 23, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Journos and Other Libs Can’t Defend Darrell Brooks, So They Attack Andy Ngo.

The libs have invented a motive for Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions, even though all the evidence shows he acted in self-defense. And now they’re denying a strong motive for Darrell Brooks’ actions, outright rejecting any evidence that it could’ve been a hate crime. They abhor the truth like poison.

As Pat Moynihan said 20 years ago, “[Hannah] Arendt had it right. She said one of the great advantages of the totalitarian elites of the twenties and thirties was to turn any statement of fact into a question of motive.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.