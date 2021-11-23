November 23, 2021

FAKE IT TIL’ YOU MAKE IT: Perhaps Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has been taking legal lessons from the same crew who ginned up the “Steele Dossier” to get FISA warrants used against Carter Page, et. als. JustTheNews has a blockbuster report out this morning, where the journalists used cellphone and toll booth records to prove that Rep. Thompson’s signed subpoena was based in part on a wholly fabricated source.

The Jan. 6 commission in Congress made headlines when it issued a subpoena citing “credible evidence” that on the day before the Capitol riot, former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik attended a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington where Trump advisers discussed how to overturn the November 2020 election. The subpoena was supported by a citation to Bob Woodward’s book “Peril.”

Except for one eensie weensie minor detail:

Kerik was 300 miles away in the New York City area on Jan. 5, 2021, according to his own car’s toll booth records reviewed by Just the News. He left Washington the night of Jan. 4 and did not return until the morning of the riots, according to Kerik’s own account at a speech this weekend in Chicago. And that book by Woodward? It makes no claim about Kerik attending a meeting at the Willard on Jan. 5. In fact, the book doesn’t even mention the former NYPD commission once in its 482 pages.

Reporter John Solomon went as far as fact-checking with Woodward himself. Maybe Thompson had a different edition? Maybe Solomon was missing something? Nope:

Woodward and his coauthor, fellow Washington Post journalist Robert Costa, confirmed to Just the News in a statement Monday night that they did not allege Kerik attended a Jan. 5 meeting at the Willard. “The subpoena for Mr. Kerik references page 234 of our book, ‘Peril,'” the Post journalists said. “That page, however, does not mention Mr. Kerik in any way. In fact, he is not mentioned anywhere in our book.”

Making up facts to obtain a subpoena? There oughta be a law!