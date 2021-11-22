November 22, 2021

HAHA, MAMA GOT ATTITUDE: Elon Musk’s mother mocked Biden for saying GM ‘electrified the entire automobile industry.’ “GM plans to have an all-electric vehicle line-up by 2035, but the vast majority of the automaker’s sales are still from combustion-engine vehicles, while Tesla cars account for nearly 80% of the EV market in the US — something Musk, his mother, and his fans quickly pointed to on social media.”

Regardless of who makes the electric cars, it’s all bullshit if you’re not building nuclear plants to power them. Wind and solar are scams.