November 23, 2021

ATHENA THORNE: Kyle Rittenhouse Isn’t a White Supremacist, but What if He Were? “Let’s say an actual scumbag white supremacist named, I don’t know, Brandon, was attacked by criminally insane rioters. Let’s say the goons chased him, knocked him to the ground, kicked him in the face, whacked him in the noggin with a skateboard, and charged at him with pistol drawn. Brandon, who had been armed all this time, rightfully feared for his life and fired upon his assailants, killing two and wounding one. Should Brandon still be acquitted because he acted in self-defense?”