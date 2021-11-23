November 23, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: “And Americans all over are doing their job, which the left hates. They are confronting school boards. They are voting for patriots. They are organizing. They are pushing back. Right now, the polling for the Democrats is positively gruesome, like that one guy’s bicep. It’s because people are getting activated. They are not sitting on the bench. 2022 is going to be epic. GOP, take note of the Kyle Rittenhouse phenomenon. Understand why people get angry at school board meetings. Hear the Blank Joe Biden chants. Learn the right lessons from them. Don’t start up with the chin-stroking crap.”