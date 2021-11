THEY DID THIS IN 2016, TOO: Democrats Are Openly Rooting for Donald Trump: Donors, strategists, media executives are ‘praying’ he runs again in 2024.

I’m agnostic on whether Trump is the best GOP choice in 2024, though I’d enjoy the Grover Cleveland reprise. But the Dems are underestimating just how unpopular they’ve become already, and how much more unpopular they can become between now and then.