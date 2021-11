IT’S HARD TO BUILD A MAJORITY COALITION WHEN YOU OPENLY DESPISE A MAJORITY OF AMERICANS: Pumping The Brakes On That ‘Natural Democratic Majority.’ “For a long time, Democrats have boasted that immigration (legal and otherwise) would make them the ‘natural majority party’ in short order. Well, looking at the results from the 2020 and 2021 elections, there’s a lot of evidence to the contrary.”