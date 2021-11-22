November 22, 2021

BUILD BACK BRANDON:

Meanwhile, another division of NBC is eager to wish you a cheerful holiday greeting: MSNBC: Thanksgiving’s About White Settlers Who Brought ‘Genocide and Violence.’

Many of us are still waiting for white Americans to bring some value — still waiting for white Americans to match the mythology of Thanksgiving. Freedom, justice, equality, reparations for two and a half billion acres of stolen Native land — reparations for 246 years of stolen labor — reparations for stealing Native children. Stop the killing — it’s still happening. Stop the theft — it’s still happening. Return the land — match the mythology. Then, and only then, we can all be equally thankful. Peace.

In sharp contrast, America’s Newspaper of Record is focused on true racial healing during these troubled times: Black, White Americans Join Hands Around Common Cause Of Launching Journalists Into The Sun.