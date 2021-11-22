November 22, 2021

“KNOWING THAT THESE PEOPLE EXIST IS DOING NOTHING FOR MY SURGING MISANTHROPY:”

Have you ever looked at a colossal piece of ancient construction and asked yourself how primitive humans had the technology to make such an amazing edifice?

No, I don’t mean the Great Pyramid or Stonehenge, I mean the Hamilton County courthouse in Noblesville, Indiana.

The internet is a powerful tool for letting credulous morons gather together in groups and heterodyne. One of these groups is made up of people who think there was an ancient civilization that dotted the landscape with these buildings and Nineteenth Century residents of North America just moved in.