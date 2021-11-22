November 22, 2021
BE WORRIED, BE VERY WORRIED IF YOU WORK FOR CNN: Sounds like the new owner is in no mood for more of what has put CNN’s ratings in the toilet. “Actual journalists,” what a concept! Good for him and for free market competition.
BE WORRIED, BE VERY WORRIED IF YOU WORK FOR CNN: Sounds like the new owner is in no mood for more of what has put CNN’s ratings in the toilet. “Actual journalists,” what a concept! Good for him and for free market competition.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.