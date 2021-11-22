November 22, 2021

GOOD LORD: Waukesha Authorities Say One in Custody After SUV Plows Into Holiday Parade.

Previously: SUV Drives Through Wisconsin Holiday Parade, Mass Casualties Reported.

More: Suspect in Waukesha ‘mass casualty incident’ identified as career criminal Darrell E. Brooks. “Brooks is a career criminal with multiple priors and was released from jail two days prior to the incident after posting a $1,000 bail for three misdemeanors and two felonies. He has a history of resisting arrest, obstruction, battery, statutory sexual seduction, strangulation and suffocation, property destruction, illegal firearm possession, bail jumping, domestic violence, drug related charges and is a registered sex offender.”