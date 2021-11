I’VE BEEN WHERE HE IS: Not “Someday”, Today.

It’s terrifying. And I’ll guarantee he’ll pay a bigger price than he anticipates. We who stood up and said “this is my true opinion, this is who I am. I don’t agree with your lies and destruction of civilization” have paid a bigger price than we dreamed.

And yet, somehow, it’s been worth it. I won’t say I sleep better at night — who does these days? – but I can meet my own eyes in the mirror in the morning.