November 22, 2021

THE LEFT DOESN’T COPE WELL WITH CHANGE, REALLY: The Big Shift?

So, everything they try to do is for short sighted, immediate objectives. So they had to shut down the country and ruin the world to steal the 2020 election. They didn’t realize in the long term they’d be reversing the assumption that every mother must also have a job, or destroying the big cities they control, not to mention creating stronger families, which is the opposite of what they want.

Everything they try to do bites them in the *ss because they can’t think in any sense of the word. Their entire brain is “just so stories”.