November 21, 2021

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Did Bill de Blasio inflame the Rittenhouse unrest in New York City? “There is a long list of liberal politicians who quickly jumped into the pool after the Rittenhouse verdict was delivered, providing some of the more destructive virtue-signaling that we’ve seen in a while. The same people who lecture us endlessly about the need to support the system and not question the results of elections lest we imperil democracy were quick to throw the concepts of trial by jury and innocent until proven guilty under the bus. And the higher-up and louder those voices were, the more likely they were to fan the flames of a fire that was already threatening to burn out of control… again.” They like riots. They want riots. Their behavior has made that clear again and again.