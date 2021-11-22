November 22, 2021

HMM: Not a ‘Single Person’ Thinks Biden Will Run Again.

Biden has been reassuring donors that he certainly intends to run again in 2024, but skepticism is running rampant even as panic about the heir-apparent position of Kamala Harris starts to set in. Florida trial lawyer John Morgan, who was a major donor to the Biden campaign in 2020, had this to say: “What is his health going to be in the next three years? All you have to do is look at the mortality tables in America to understand what I’m saying.”

Democrats are openly wondering why a man who didn’t show an overwhelming amount of energy in his 2020 campaign will have the strength to go out on the hustings in the fall of 2024, just shy of his 82nd birthday. Should Dems really believe his assurances about running again?

“I hear this question get asked every day,” a campaign veteran told the WaPo. “No one ever asked that question about Barack Obama. No one ever asked that question about Donald Trump.”