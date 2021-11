KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Bill Maher Has Been Weirdly Making a Lot of Sense Lately. “Maher is describing something that we have discussed here before: Democratic elites in Washington seem to have never met any Democrats in flyover country. The disconnect has been there for a long time, but it’s been growing at a much quicker pace since Biden took office. There are times when it seems like they’ve split into two different parties.”