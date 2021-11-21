November 21, 2021

THEY’VE HAD A VERY STRICT LOCKDOWN AND IT HASN’T WORKED: Tourism returns with a trickle as Cayman prepares for border reopening.

The Marriott Beach Resort has three overseas guests booked in for the night of 20 Nov. Just along Seven Mile Beach, the Westin has ten.

Cayman’s two largest private villa and condo rental companies, which collectively represent more than 150 properties across all three islands, have six bookings between them.

While the relaxing of quarantine restrictions from 20 Nov. has been viewed as “reopening day” for tourism in Cayman, the reality on the ground is that this is expected to be a slow recovery. . . .

He said the amount of tests and the lack of clarity around the practical application of the policy were still “quite restrictive” considering that all arriving visitors must be vaccinated and PCR tested as a condition of entry.

“This is a step in the right direction and we are excited to crawl before we can walk,” he said, noting that the Westin would likely need no more than 45 of its 343 hotel rooms, for both visitors and staycationers, in the first weeks of reopening. . . .

Beyond the cost and inconvenience for holidaymakers, he said there was anxiety from prospective guests about leaving the relative security of a private villa to go into the community and get tested at a time when Cayman is experiencing significant transmission and is classed at the highest risk level by the US Centers for Disease Control.