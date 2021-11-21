November 21, 2021

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IS THAT THE INFORMATION STREAMS ARE ALL CORRUPTED: Hello, Fellow Mushrooms!

The good news? If you have a couple of hours a day and a passion for digging, you can probably find a ton of interesting stuff. Look at the contradictions between the story and the hard numbers and how things shake out. Then tell me or someone else who can give a megaphone what you found. I don’t have time to dig, since I seem to be living three lives at once. But if you do? Now is your time to shine.

And perhaps you can avert the fury of #teamheadsonpikes and we can expose the left before they destroy more of our society.