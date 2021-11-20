November 20, 2021

HMM: Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age. And have been for six months. This chart may seem unbelievable or impossible, but it’s correct, based on weekly data from the British government. “I have checked the underlying dataset myself and this graph is correct. Vaccinated people under 60 are twice as likely to die as unvaccinated people. And overall deaths in Britain are running well above normal.”

So my first thought was that people with health problems might be more likely to get vaccinated. But the overall death rate for that age group is up too.