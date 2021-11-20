«

November 20, 2021

THE LACK OF ANY DETAIL PROBABLY MEANS THE GUN BELONGED TO A POLICE OR SECURITY OFFICER: Accidental gun discharge causes panic at Atlanta airport. “A gun that fired accidentally caused panic at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but authorities assure that there is no active shooter. A gun was unintentionally discharged at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time Saturday near the security screening area, the airport said on social media. The accidental firing caused mass panic, with travelers dropping to the floor.”

UPDATE: This report says it was a passenger’s gun, accidentally discharged while going through security. So I read the tea leaves wrong!

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:01 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.