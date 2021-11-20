November 20, 2021

THE LACK OF ANY DETAIL PROBABLY MEANS THE GUN BELONGED TO A POLICE OR SECURITY OFFICER: Accidental gun discharge causes panic at Atlanta airport. “A gun that fired accidentally caused panic at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but authorities assure that there is no active shooter. A gun was unintentionally discharged at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time Saturday near the security screening area, the airport said on social media. The accidental firing caused mass panic, with travelers dropping to the floor.”

UPDATE: This report says it was a passenger’s gun, accidentally discharged while going through security. So I read the tea leaves wrong!