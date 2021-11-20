November 20, 2021

JUST ANOTHER FRIDAY NIGHT IN SAN FRANCISCO: Looters and vandals strike San Francisco’s Union Square.

San Francisco’s Louis Vuitton store in Union Square was “emptied out” by thieves Friday night, witnesses posted to social media.

* * * * * * * *

San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert shortly after 9 p.m. to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays because of the police activity.

It is unclear if this incident was connected to protest movements in light of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, which was announced hours earlier. When the police officer killing of George Floyd happened in 2020, Union Square was heavily looted.