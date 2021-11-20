November 20, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Rittenhouse Free, but Where Can the ‘White Supremacist’ Go in Race-Obsessed America?

Normally, the case wouldn’t have been tried at all. It was obvious self-defense. We do, last I heard, have the right of self-defense and the right to bear arms, though much of the craziness around this trial seems aimed at taking those rights away.

But the biggest lie of all was and is about race. Rittenhouse has been called a “white supremacist” more times than Joe Biden has said “C’mon, man.” This even though all combatants in the trial incident were white. As clearly shown on videotape, a young white man was defending himself against extremely violent white attackers.

Yet it’s become another version of the old story—who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes? Or, more ominously and, alas, more accurately, as Joseph Goebbels once put it, “A lie told once is just a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.”

Unfortunately, we are well past a thousand when it comes to false accusations of racism in our country, maybe closer to a million.

If racism were a God, the Democrats would pray to it and the media would write its Bible.

Andrew Cuomo’s young “supremacist vigilante” might be well-advised to move to Europe. As COVID surges, everyone is about to be locked down in Austria. No one would know he is there.

Just kidding, of course. Many of us, myself included, wish Rittenhouse the best.

Good luck, Kyle and godspeed. We’re pulling for you. Some of us are even crying from happiness that you got cleared. But don’t tell Joy Reid.