November 19, 2021

NOBODY’S MORE DISAPPOINTED THAN CNN AND MSNBC: Kenosha Crowd Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict…and It’s Not What the Lying Media Told You Would Happen. “Not only is the crowd overwhelmingly cheering for Rittenhouse and his right to self-defense, but the majority of the cars driving by were honking their horns in support of the verdict. This reaction gives me hope for America. Perhaps Americans do understand why our Constitutional rights are still important and why the mob cannot be allowed to have power over the law.”

Plus: “The left in this country has used terror tactics, starting violent riots and engaging in property destruction as a matter of right when they feel they have been wronged. We all now expect them to burn down cities when they get bad news. None of that is legal in our system of government. The people who should face a jury are the ones who burned businesses, committed arson, vandalism, and lawlessness, not the people who defended their town against them when law enforcement wouldn’t.”

The leftists are a (fairly small) minority that bullies the majority with the wholeheared support of the media. That’s why they hate any sign of resistance, especially things that demonstrate that they aren’t actually overwhelmingly powerful. See also the “fuck Joe Biden”/”let’s go Brandon” chants.