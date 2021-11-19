November 19, 2021

QUESTION: WHAT IF RITTENHOUSE HAD BEEN BLACK?

ANSWER: Andrew Coffee IV found not guilty on all counts of murder, attempted first degree murder. “Andrew Coffee was found not guilty on all counts of murder and attempted first degree murder Friday. Coffee is accused of firing at Indian River County Sheriff’s Deputies during an early morning drug raid at his home back in 2017. His girlfriend, Alteria Woods was caught in the crossfire, shot 10 times and later died. Coffee was charged with the murder of Woods after a grand jury exonerated two law enforcement officers for her death…Coffee was found guilty on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also found not guilty in the murder of Woods.”