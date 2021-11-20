November 20, 2021

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: The London Independent Falsely Stated Rittenhouse Shot Three Black Men.

“The police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked the 2020 Kenosha riots. The current version of the Independent article mentioned that Blake was black, but did not acknowledge that the men Rittenhouse shot were white. Rittenhouse’s trial polarized Americans along political lines, with numerous politicians and celebrities calling his acquittal racist. Journalist Glenn Greenwald said that the same error had occurred in numerous Brazilian newspapers as well as in a Dutch publication Friday.”

(Classical reference in headline.)