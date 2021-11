SINCE WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THIS, check out David Bernstein’s The Right to Armed Self-Defense in Light of Law Enforcement Abdication.

The riots in Kenosha — and many other places — took place because Democratic politicans told law enforcement to stand down. Those politicians should be held liable for the resulting damage.

Related:

A two-tier law enforcement system, which we clearly have, is necessarily going to lead to more violence.

Then there’s the press: