November 20, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Joe Biden and His Handlers Immediately Walk Back the President’s Kyle Rittenhouse Comments.

“Honestly, this presidency is the most predictable in history. Any time Biden manages to say something halfway not insane, his far-left handlers immediately rush to reshape his position. It’s so obvious he is completely beholden to the radicals, and it’s a terrible thing for a nation that desires some semblance of normalcy.”

Why, it’s as if social media is running John Gill’s White House.