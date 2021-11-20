November 20, 2021

A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: University fires administrator for discriminating against police chief who voted for Trump. “The University of North Dakota recently fired its Vice President for Student Affairs & Diversity, Cara Halgren, after an investigation determined she has discriminated against the campus police chief due to his political beliefs. UND Police Chief Eric Plummer had filed a complaint alleging his working relationship with Halgren deteriorated after she learned he voted for Donald Trump, and a subsequent investigation affirmed that position.”