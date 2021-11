THERE IS REASON FOR DOUBT, BUT IN THIS ERA OF INSTITUTIONAL CORRUPTION WHO COULD TRUST THE TEST? Voters want Biden to take cognitive test. “With a majority of likely voters believing President Joe Biden is ‘incompetent,’ a sizable majority want him to undergo a cognitive test and release the results to the public. In a new McLaughlin & Associates survey shared with Secrets, 59% said they want the president to take the test and release the results. Just 33% said no.”