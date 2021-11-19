November 19, 2021

JUSTICE IS DONE: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges in Kenosha shooting.

This is a big deal not only because of the merits of the individual case, which manifestly shouldn’t have been brought, but because all the effort around it by the left was aimed at establishing the principle that their thugs could riot in the streets, but that normals don’t dare resist. This is a huge setback for that effort.

UPDATE: A friend texts: “Watching the media and lefty pols cover for mostly peaceful douche antifa riots should be interesting. Who knows, maybe at long last they have some shame…” Oh, I doubt that.

I hope the prosecutor in this case will face ethics charges for his disgraceful behavior. There need to be consequences.