November 19, 2021

“CLIMATE” INITIATIVE NOT DOING SO WELL IN MASSACHUSETTS: Charlie Baker drops out of TCI, admitting initiative ‘no longer best solution’ for state. “Gov. Charlie Baker has pulled the plug on a regional climate initiative that would have capped tailpipe emissions and was projected to hike gas prices at a time of record inflation, admitting the multi state-deal is ‘no longer the best solution.’ He backs out of the Transportation and Climate Initiative just days after Connecticut did.”

It never was the best solution.