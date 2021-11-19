November 19, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: 92% SAY INFLATION IS A SERIOUS PROBLEM; 56% SAY BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN WILL MAKE IT WORSE.

Related: Democrats’ war on suburban women includes inflation-fueling reckless spending. “When times are hard, people who still have jobs — which even in the Depression was most people — aren’t so affected. But when prices skyrocket, everyone pays, and everyone notices. And the people who notice the most are the people who do the shopping, and even today that’s more women than men, especially in the suburbs.”