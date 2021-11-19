November 19, 2021

MEMO TO JEFF BEZOS: LESS LAWFARING, MORE SPACEFARING. Court ruling describes rejection of Blue Origin HLS lawsuit.

Hertling was, at times in the opinion, particularly blunt in his dismissal of Blue Origin’s claims. “Blue Origin is in the position of every disappointed bidder: Oh. That’s what the agency wanted and liked best? If we had known, we would have instead submitted a proposal that resembled the successful offer, but we could have offered a better price and snazzier features and options,” he wrote after rejecting its arguments for an alternative lander concept.