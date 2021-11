RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: Stuck Rittenhouse Jurors Ask to See Hocus Pocus Out of Focus ‘Provocation’ Video and All Hell May Break Loose. “What the jurors appear to be hung up on is the thin vestige of a scintilla of a chance that Kyle Rittenhouse, by dint of supposedly pointing his weapon in a fuzzy video, somehow ‘provoked’ the deadly attack by Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man the teen shot on August 25, 2020.”