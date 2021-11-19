November 19, 2021

I DON’T THINK PEOPLE SHOULD BE FIRED OR DISCIPLINED FOR THEIR WRITING, ABSENT ACADEMIC FRAUD: Professor Removed from Campus for Writing and Talking About People Who Have Sexual Attraction to Minors.

I agree entirely with Eugene Volokh here. As always, the solution to ideas you don’t like is more speech explaining why they’re wrong. But the left on campuses didn’t like those rules and has made new ones. This is how that’s going to work out for them. Some of us warned them that they were ruining things. We were not listened to.