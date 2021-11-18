November 18, 2021
XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Marriott refused to host Uyghur conference, citing “political neutrality:”
The big picture: The World Uyghur Congress has repeatedly drawn the ire of Chinese authorities, who have declared it a terrorist group for allegedly fomenting unrest in Xinjiang, though the group does not promote violence and is on no international terrorist lists.
- Ahead of the conference, the Chinese embassy in Prague condemned the Congress and the politicians who participated.
- Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib, who attended the conference, said in response: “I hear that China is unhappy about this conference being held here in Prague. Well, I am unhappy there’s a country in 2021 that has concentration camps.”
What they’re saying: The conference organizers found Marriott’s response “shocking,” Arkin says, adding that none of the other hotels they reached out to expressed any concerns.
“We organize international events all the time and this is the first time we were given this excuse,” she says.
“It is chilling because of the broader concept of how China is really disrupting Western democracies,” she adds.
As Jim Geraghty wrote in October of 2019, when the CCP-NBA connection exposed for millions of Americans to see: We’re Not Exporting Our Values to China — We’re Importing Theirs.