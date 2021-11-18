November 18, 2021

XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Marriott refused to host Uyghur conference, citing “political neutrality:”

The big picture: The World Uyghur Congress has repeatedly drawn the ire of Chinese authorities, who have declared it a terrorist group for allegedly fomenting unrest in Xinjiang, though the group does not promote violence and is on no international terrorist lists.

Ahead of the conference, the Chinese embassy in Prague condemned the Congress and the politicians who participated.

Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib, who attended the conference, said in response: “I hear that China is unhappy about this conference being held here in Prague. Well, I am unhappy there’s a country in 2021 that has concentration camps.”

What they’re saying: The conference organizers found Marriott’s response “shocking,” Arkin says, adding that none of the other hotels they reached out to expressed any concerns.