TAMPA BAY BUCS WR ANTONIO BROWN ALLEGEDLY OBTAINED A FAKE VACCINATION CARD TO AVOID THE NFL’S PROTOCOLS. “If Brown is found to have violated the protocols, he and the Buccaneers will be subject to fines. The Packers were fined $300,000, while unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 each for violating the COVID-19 protocols earlier this month.”