November 18, 2021

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Psaki Says High Gas Prices Are Good Because Americans Will Be Forced To Drive Greener Flintstones Cars. “Psaki said people commuting to work, whether they’re a dino-crane operator at Slate Rock and Gravel Company or in middle management at some office job, will enjoy the exercise and fresh air offered by the innovative vehicles. According to Psaki, it will also be great practice for Americans preparing to live in the post-apocalyptic wasteland the nation will become once China nukes us with their space nukes.”