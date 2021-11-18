November 18, 2021

JUST OUT: ARIZONA VOTERS HATE AMNESTY: Arizona Voters Oppose Amnesty for Illegals in ‘Build Back Better.’

Barely one-fifth of Arizona voters support efforts by Democrats to include an amnesty provision for illegal immigrants in the “Build Back Better” legislation currently pending in Congress, and most would vote against a member of Congress who supports the proposed amnesty.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Numbers USA finds that just 21% of Likely Arizona Voters approve of a provision in the Build Back Better bill that would offer 10 years of work permits and legal status to approximately 8 million illegal immigrants. Another 16% would only support the proposed 10-year amnesty if it includes provisions to stop future illegal immigration. Thirty-one percent (31%) say no amnesty should be considered until the border is under control, while 26% oppose amnesty for illegal immigrants under any condition.