November 18, 2021

VDH: Can the FBI Be Salvaged? “One could add to such misadventures the mysterious leadership roles of at least 12 FBI informants in the harebrained kidnapping scheme of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. We can also cite the agency’s inability to follow up on clear information about the dangers posed by criminals as diverse as the Tsarnaev brothers, the Boston Marathon bombers, and the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. For its own moral and practical survival, the FBI should be given one last chance at redemption by moving to the nation’s heartland — perhaps Kansas — far away from the political and media tentacles that have so deeply squeezed and corrupted it.”