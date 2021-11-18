November 18, 2021

RIGHT ON CUE: Biden asks FTC to check for “illegal conduct” on high gas pricing.

Joe Biden sent a letter today asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look into whether oil companies are illegally increasing prices resulting in the pain American consumers are feeling at the gas pump. This move is not completely unexpected. Last week I wrote about his interview with a local Cincinnati television station where Biden floated the balloon. The rise in gas prices at the pump must mean those evil oil and gas companies are price gouging, right? As brain-dead reasoning goes from this anti-fossil fuel president, this is a beauty. Send the FTC on a wild goose chase for nefarious pricing action by energy companies instead of looking at his own actions, that’s the ticket. Instead of asking his alleged energy experts, I know, about his options in correcting the situation, he points a finger at Big Oil because it’s a favorite whipping boy of the keep-it-in-the-ground wackos.

Straight out of the Sacramento playback for explaining away California’s high taxes on gas and frequent electricity blackouts:

● California governor demands probe of power blackouts.

● “Newsom finally noticed that his state has the highest gas prices in the nation, and he’s angry:”

So angry, in fact, he ordered his Attorney General to investigate the decades-long mystery. “There is no identifiable evidence to justify these premium prices,” Newsom wrote in a letter to state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “If oil companies are engaging in false advertising or price fixing, then legal action should be taken to protect the public.” Newsom correctly identified the symptom but remains clueless about the cause. He at least pretends to be.

Having used the same “demanding an industry probe” stunt at least twice, “Pretends” was the key word here. Similarly, don’t Biden’s staffers know he’s not the first government executive to try this stunt?

