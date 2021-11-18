November 18, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats Still Lying About Ferguson Seven Years Later. “Democrats are allowed to lie about Ferguson with impunity. Yes, we’re writing about it here at conservative media outlets but it’s a safe bet that The New York Times or The Washington Post won’t be exhibiting any curiosity about this latest mendacious word barf from the always execrable Rep. Bush. She could start telling stories about being attacked by a ship full of space alien invaders who all look like Donald Trump and there would be shrugs all around in the MSM.”