November 17, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Those Border Patrol Agents Never Whipped Any Haitian Immigrants, But the Gov’t Can’t Admit That. “So the hot potato gets tossed back and forth between three-letter agencies until everybody forgets about it and moves on. Those Border Patrol agents now exist in a legal limbo, neither guilty nor not guilty, and none of their accusers will ever be held to account for it. Once again, power protects itself. Your tax dollars at work.”

It was simply one more example of “stray voltage” from an administration “led” and staffed by Obama-era retreads attempting to get through yet another brutal news cycle.