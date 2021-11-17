«
November 17, 2021

BIDENFLATION: Rising Inflation Is Beginning to Worry Pentagon Leaders. “Their warnings arrive as Congress is more than a month late in passing the Pentagon’s annual budget, meaning spending is frozen at the prior year’s level.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:46 pm
