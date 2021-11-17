«
November 17, 2021

SURE, CHAMP, YOU GO WITH THAT ONE: Texas Dems Tell Themselves Beto’s Promise to Confiscate ‘Assault Weapons’ Won’t Hurt His Chances in Governor’s Race.

I wouldn’t worry, Boston Texas isn’t a big college town gun state anyway.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
